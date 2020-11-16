Global  
 

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Says Dr. Scott Atlas is Either ‘Dumb or Dangerous’: ‘There’s No Other Explanation’

Mediaite Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota claimed President Donald Trump's coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas is either "dumb or dangerous" on CNN Monday after Atlas encouraged Americans to "rise up" against Michigan's latest coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
