Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emma Corrin Reacts to Backlash Over Portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown

E! Online Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Emma Corrin hopes that The Crown viewers can appreciate the show for what it is. The 24-year-old actress was a guest on Tamron Hall on Monday, Nov. 16, to discuss her role as Princess...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Emma Corrin drew on own experiences to play Diana

Emma Corrin drew on own experiences to play Diana 00:57

 Emma Corrin drew on some of her own experiences to play Princess Diana.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles once dog sat for Emma Corrin [Video]

Harry Styles once dog sat for Emma Corrin

Pop superstar Harry Styles once dog sat for 'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin so she could go out for dinner.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4 [Video]

People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4

Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:53Published
Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals [Video]

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Crown' Star Reveals Scene That Landed Her in the Hospital

 Emma Corrin is prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure she delivers a convincing portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown," even if it puts her in a hospital...
Newsmax Also reported by •E! OnlineMashableTamworth HeraldCBC.ca

Josh O'Connor Felt Awful for Terrifying Emma Corrin in Angry Charles and Diana Scenes

 The actor who plays Prince Charles in the upcoming new season of 'The Crown' talks about filming the scenes where Prince Charles screams at then-wife Princess...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Lainey Gossip

Emma Corrin responds to reported royal disapproval of depiction on The Crown

 The latest season of the hit Netflix show focuses on the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Thanet Gazette