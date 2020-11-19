Global  
 

Emma Corrin on Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal on 'The Crown': It's Fiction

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The British actress herself admits that playing the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry is daunting, convincing herself, 'This is 'The Crown' 's version of Diana.'
News video: Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals 01:03

 Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

