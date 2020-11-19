TikTok's Charli D’Amelio Seems to Be Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Followers & This Appears to Be the Reason Why
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Fans are noticing that one of TikTok‘s biggest stars Charli D’Amelio appears to be losing hundreds of thousands of followers on the social media platform. Many are theorizing that it’s because their video, Dinner with the D’Amelio’s, is going viral for the way they treated their personal chef Aaron May. The first comment on the [...]
With TikTok being the social media platform du jour, TikTok celebrities are basically household names.Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, has 25.3 million TikTok followers, 9.8 million Instagram followers and..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57Published