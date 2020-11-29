Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Yami Gautam celebrated her 32nd birthday, away from family!

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
On Saturday, Yami Gautam turned 32. She began the day by visiting the Bajreshwari Devi temple in her hometown Kangra before heading for the shoot of Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.

"My family and roots are the two things most dear to me. Seeking blessings on my birthday made a very special morning before making...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Yami Gautam reminisces about teen days in Chandigarh [Video]

Yami Gautam reminisces about teen days in Chandigarh

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam went down memory lane and recalled her days as a teenager in Chandigarh.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:40Published
Yami Gautam flaunts her early-morning, oiled hair look [Video]

Yami Gautam flaunts her early-morning, oiled hair look

Actress Yami Gautam chose to go all natural for her latest post on social media and treated fans with an early morning shot.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Yami Gautam: Throwback to when the actress REVEALED her father's reaction on bagging Vicky Donor

 On Yami Gautam's special day, here's a throwback to when she revealed her family's reaction on her bagging her debut project, Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann...
Bollywood Life