How Yami Gautam celebrated her 32nd birthday, away from family!

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

On Saturday, Yami Gautam turned 32. She began the day by visiting the Bajreshwari Devi temple in her hometown Kangra before heading for the shoot of Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.



"My family and roots are the two things most dear to me. Seeking blessings on my birthday made a very special morning before making...