Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik storms out of show; here's why
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Television actress Kavita Kaushik has left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after having a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. Noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene. Bigg Boss announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the...
Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone to become the first finalist of the show. But there was a twist! Contestants had to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets on national television. While some were shocking, others left the audience and housemates...
Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin Leaves The House Due To Medical Reasons. In other news Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film. He would be reuniting with Mission..
