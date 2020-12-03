Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik storms out of show; here's why

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Television actress Kavita Kaushik has left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after having a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. Noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene. Bigg Boss announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist

Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist 08:26

 Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone to become the first finalist of the show. But there was a twist! Contestants had to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets on national television. While some were shocking, others left the audience and housemates...

