'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

AceShowbiz Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The favorite TV actor has passed away at the age of 73 while being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles amid his battle with multiple sclerosis.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: David Lander has died aged 73

David Lander has died aged 73 01:13

 'Laverne & Shirley' actor David Lander has died at the age of 73 after a 37-year battle with MS.

