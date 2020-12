BREAKING: Friday Star Tommy “Deebo” Lister Dead At 62 Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The hip-hop and Hollywood communities are hurting right now. Friday and The Fifth Element star Tommy "Tiny" Lister a.k.a. Deebo has reportedly died at the age of 62. RIP Friday Star Tommy "Deebo" Lister According to reports, there's mixed speculation on what ultimately caused his death. While some reports are awaiting updates, most have cited […]

