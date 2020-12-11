'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Found Dead After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The wrestler-turned-actor, who was also known for his roles in 'The Fifth Element' and 'The Dark Knight', was found responsive at his apartment after he didn't return calls.
