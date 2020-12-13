Carol Sutton, known for 'Queen Sugar' and 'Steel Magnolias,' dead at 76 from coronavirus complications
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Carol Sutton, the actress best known for her roles in "Steel Magnolias" and the TV series "Queen Sugar," died at age 76 due to complications from the coronavirus.
