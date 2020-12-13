Global  
 

Carol Sutton, New Orleans Star Known For Role In 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies At 76

NPR Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Sutton, who appeared in more than 100 movies, plays and television shows over a career that spanned almost 50 years, died this past week of complications from the coronavirus.
