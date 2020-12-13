Carol Sutton, New Orleans Star Known For Role In 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies At 76 Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Sutton, who appeared in more than 100 movies, plays and television shows over a career that spanned almost 50 years, died this past week of complications from the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

