Trump Breaks Silence on McConnell’s Public Congratulation of Joe Biden in 12:40 AM Tweet: ‘People are Angry!’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mitch McConnell Recognises Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time



On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 10 minutes ago Joe Biden's speech after Electoral College win



"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed." It's official. The Electoral College vote has reaffirmed Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. This was his address to the nation. Credit: BRUT Duration: 02:35 Published 4 hours ago President-Elect Adds More Big Names To Cabinet As Top Republican Acknowledges Victory



At least one top Republican is finally acknowledging Joe Biden's victory as the president-elect adds more big names to his cabinet; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:58 Published 9 hours ago