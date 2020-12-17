Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Flight Attendant' Finale - Ending Explained & Season 2 Details Revealed!

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The season one finale of Kaley Cuoco‘s thrilling new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant is now streaming and we’ve gotta talk about that ending! The eight-episode show, which was originally intended to be a limited series, tells a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant wakes up [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Flight Attendant S01E08 Arrivals & Departure

The Flight Attendant S01E08 Arrivals & Departure 00:31

 The Flight Attendant 1x08 "Arrivals & Departure" Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - Check out the promo for The Flight Attendant Season 1 Episode 8 "Arrivals & Departure" airing next week on HBO Max. Starring: Kaley Cuoco, T.R. Knight, Rosie Perez, Merle Dandridge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Flight Attendant S01E06 After Dark [Video]

The Flight Attendant S01E06 After Dark

The Flight Attendant 1x06 "After Dark" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - Check out the promo for The Flight Attendant Season 1 Episode 6 "After Dark" airing next Thursday on HBO Max. Starring:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:31Published
The Flight Attendant S01E04 Conspiracy Theories [Video]

The Flight Attendant S01E04 Conspiracy Theories

The Flight Attendant 1x04 Conspiracy Theories - next on season 1 episode 4 - promo trailer HD

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:31Published
Chancellor Agard Explains Why ’The Flight Attendant’ Is Such a Departure for Greg Berlanti [Video]

Chancellor Agard Explains Why ’The Flight Attendant’ Is Such a Departure for Greg Berlanti

EW Staff Writer, Chancellor Agard, discusses the new Greg Berlanti-produced series, 'The Flight Attendant,' how series star Kaley Cuoco gets to showcase both her comedic and dramatic acting chops, and..

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 02:45Published