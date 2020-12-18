Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Day 64 Update: Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan's face-off in the captaincy task

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 Day 64 Update: Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan's face-off in the captaincy taskAfter Rubina and Arshi's showdown, the captaincy task triggers another collision between Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan. Rahul takes on Eijaz for showing his true colors and disrespecting women inside the house, as he saw things during his short exit from the house, which were otherwise hidden from him. While Eijaz continues his...
