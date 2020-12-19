See Photos: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani back in action for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and director Raj Mehta had begun the shoot of their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh last month but it had to be halted after Varun, Raj, and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. The team came back to Mumbai after the tests.
B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by photographers at airport. Kanika Kapoor also clicked in Bandra area. Varun Dhawan will be seen in his...
Anil Kapoor turned 64 today. Anil who is currently shooting for his next movie Jug Jug Jeeyo with actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh, was joined by his wife Sunita Kapoor for the special..