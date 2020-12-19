Global  
 

See Photos: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani back in action for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020
See Photos: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani back in action for Jug Jugg JeeyoAnil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and director Raj Mehta had begun the shoot of their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh last month but it had to be halted after Varun, Raj, and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. The team came back to Mumbai after the tests.

However, they are back in action...
Video Credit: ANI
News video: Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai 01:25

 B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by photographers at airport. Kanika Kapoor also clicked in Bandra area. Varun Dhawan will be seen in his...

