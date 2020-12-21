Global  
 

Coolie No. 1 song: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Mirchi Lagi Toh will take you down memory lane

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Coolie No. 1 song: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Mirchi Lagi Toh will take you down memory laneIt's time to go down memory lane as the makers of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have just dropped the new version of the classic 90s song Mirchi Lagi Toh. Reimagined by Lilo George - DJ Chetas, the original song was composed by Anand-Milind and the lyrics were penned by Sameer.

News video: Javed Jaffrey opens up about his character in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1.

Javed Jaffrey opens up about his character in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1. 08:37

 Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No. 1. with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Javed spoke about his character in the film. He also reveals working in Sooryavanshi, Takht and many more.

