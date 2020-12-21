Coolie No. 1 song: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Mirchi Lagi Toh will take you down memory lane

Video Credit: desimartini - Published 2 days ago Javed Jaffrey opens up about his character in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1. 08:37 Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No. 1. with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Javed spoke about his character in the film. He also reveals working in Sooryavanshi, Takht and many more.