Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Trailer Is Finally Here - Watch Now! Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the hit 1988 movie Coming to America, is finally here! Here’s a synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources The first 'Coming 2 America' trailer brings the king back to Queens Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are back in royal fashion for the first Coming 2 America trailer. Where the first movie focused on Prince...

Mashable 42 minutes ago





