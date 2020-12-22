Global  
 

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Trailer Is Finally Here - Watch Now!

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the hit 1988 movie Coming to America, is finally here! Here’s a synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe [...]
