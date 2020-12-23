Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coming 2 America trailer reminds us how FUNNY Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy were in Coming to America

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
One of the casualties of the 2020 movie season was Coming 2 America, which Paramount took off their release calendar, then sold to Amazon. Now, however, Coming 2 America is finally coming to the world as an Amazon release in March 2021. The first trailer has dropped and it’s a nostalgia-fest remindi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

'Coming 2 America' Trailer 01:45

 Coming 2 America Trailer - Newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coming 2 America Movie (2021) - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler [Video]

Coming 2 America Movie (2021) - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler

Coming 2 America Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:01Published
'Coming 2 America': Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back [Video]

'Coming 2 America': Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back

Comedians Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back at it again with a sequel to their 1980’s hit movie, “Coming to America.”

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:53Published
Amazon Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for 'Coming 2 America' | THR News [Video]

Amazon Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for 'Coming 2 America' | THR News

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are ready for a fresh Zamunda-to-New York City adventure in the first teaser for 'Coming 2 America.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

The first 'Coming 2 America' trailer brings the king back to Queens

 Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are back in royal fashion for the first Coming 2 America trailer.  Where the first movie focused on Prince...
Mashable

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Trailer Is Finally Here - Watch Now!

 The trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the hit 1988 movie Coming to America, is finally here! Here’s a synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of...
Just Jared

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

 The two actors reprise their roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and his aide Semmi, who travel back to America to find Akeem's son he never knew he has in the 'Coming...
AceShowbiz