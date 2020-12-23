Coming 2 America trailer reminds us how FUNNY Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy were in Coming to America
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () One of the casualties of the 2020 movie season was Coming 2 America, which Paramount took off their release calendar, then sold to Amazon. Now, however, Coming 2 America is finally coming to the world as an Amazon release in March 2021. The first trailer has dropped and it’s a nostalgia-fest remindi...
Coming 2 America Trailer - Newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began.
