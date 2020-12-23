Global  
 

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The two actors reprise their roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and his aide Semmi, who travel back to America to find Akeem's son he never knew he has in the 'Coming to America' sequel.
 Coming 2 America Trailer - Newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began.

