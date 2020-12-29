Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta set to make a big revelation about his life

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 housemate Vikas Gupta is all set to make a revelation about his life in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. A segment of a new promo shows Vikas having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with a few housemates including Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.


