T.I., Tiny Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging

They have denied the allegations...



*T.I.* and *Tiny* are being investigated by LAPD following allegations of sexual assault and drugging.



The claims relate to an alleged incident in 2005, with a police report having been filed by LAPD back in April.



*The Daily Beast confirms* that an investigation is ongoing, and reveal that the woman at the centre of the investigation claims she met with T.I. and Tiny at a hotel in 2005.



After being given a drink by Tiny - “most likely drugged” - the woman then claims that T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toes without her consent.



The woman's case is being handled by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn; back in February, Blackburn sent letters on behalf of 11 people to U.S. Attorneys’ offices seeking criminal investigations, claiming they’d been “victimized” by T.I. and Tiny.



When asked for comment, attorney Steve Sadow shared the following statement on behalf of T.I. and Tiny:



The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country.



Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD “accuser” has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them. Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an “accuser” who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.



