Gina Marie Krasley has sadly died. The star of Season 8 of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life passed away at her home in New Jersey at the age of 30, an obituary confirmed. “Gina Marie Krasley (nee LeMehaute), 30 of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 1st, 2021,” [...]