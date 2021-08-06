Gina Krasley, ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star, Dies at 30

Gina Krasley, who appeared on the TLC reality show “My 600-Lb. Life,” has died. She was 30.



The TV personality “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family” on Sunday, according to her obituary. Her cause of death was not given.



“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” the network tweeted Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”



The New Jersey native made her debut on “My 600-Lb. Life” in January 2020, where she explained that she began relying on food as a coping mechanism as a child after suffering physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her father.



“My life’s been hard,” she said on the show, explaining that if she couldn’t take control of her weight, she feared things were “gonna get worse” and that she was “going to die.”



Dancing was one of Krasley’s greatest passions. According to her obituary, she started the “dancing has no size limit” TikTok trend and dreamed of one day opening a dance studio for children with special needs.



Krasley is survived by her wife of six years, Elizabeth, as well as her mother, sister and other relatives. The family has requested that donations be made to mental health charities in her honor.