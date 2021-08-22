Don Every Of The Everly Brothers Has Died

A true legend of rock 'n' roll, country, and pop culture more generally...



Songwriter and musician *Don Everly* has died.



The American musician formed the Everly Brothers alongside his sibling, Phil Everly, and the two drew from country, rockabilly, and more to form a potent mixture.



Quiet revolutionaries of harmony singing, the way Don and Phil's voices would weave together influenced an entire generation - notably, The Beatles would continually cite the Everly Brothers as a huge formative influence.



Hits such as 'Bye Bye Love' and 'All I Have To Do Is Dream' sealed their stardom, but the relationship between the brothers had its ups and downs, leading to solo endeavours.



In spite of this, the two could conjure absolute magic whenever their paths crossed. Phil Everly died in 2014; news of Don Everly's passing was confirmed over the weekend.



A spokesperson for his family told the *LA Times*: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams…with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother”.



Tributes are pouring in for a true legend of rock 'n' roll, country, and pop culture more generally.







We regret to inform you that Don Everly of #TheEverlyBrothers has died today, August 21, 2021.

Roy Orbison loved them as friends and looked up to them as musicians. They helped Roy become a songwriter, move to Nashville and much, much more.



Thank You Don Everly#doneverly pic.twitter.com/bQBhJdZuTc



— Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) August 22, 2021







This one hurts. Andrew Sandoval confirms the great Don Everly has died. pic.twitter.com/XRp017QjZo



— Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) August 22, 2021







Sad to wake up & hear the news of the passing of one of the music greats, Don Everly.

I love the Everly’s, ever since being introduced to their music on one of my Dad’s four albums, the soundtrack of That’ll Be The Day.

Those voices & those songs…this single was always a fave. pic.twitter.com/RPkjZVHHJY



— Gary Crowley (@CrowleyOnAir) August 22, 2021







In 2004, I paid an arm and a leg for the best seats I’d ever had at the Hollywood Bowl to see Simon and Garfunkel. It was a perfect night and it was the last time I saw The Everly Brothers perform. Pure magic... and worth every penny. RIP Don Everly. pic.twitter.com/V0HRE4cCra



— Dan Pasternack (@DanPasternack) August 22, 2021







RIP to the legendary Don Everly - I love The Everly Brothers beautiful music and harmonies - their music and influence will live on forever #doneverly #theeverlybrothers pic.twitter.com/vO3nFvew0R



— Hamish Anderson (@hamishkanderson) August 22, 2021