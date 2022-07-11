Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram live to clear up pregnancy rumors. Nicki took the stage at the 2022 Essence festival and sent fans into a frenzy. The Barbz took to Twitter to express their excitement for the possibility of what could’ve been the Queen’s second pregnancy after videos of her small belly pooch during her […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Clears Up Pregnancy Rumors
