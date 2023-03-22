Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym
American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine rushed to the hospital following an ambush by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a South Florida gymFull Article
ViewRapper 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was reportedly rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after being jumped by..
Tekashi 6ix9ine was savagely beaten by a group of men inside a South Florida gym ... with injuries so bad the controversial rapper..