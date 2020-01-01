Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019Airbus has become the world's largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled US rival Boeing, airport and tracking sources said on Wednesday. A reversal in the pecking order between the two giants had been expected as a crisis over Boeing's grounded 737 MAX drags into 2020. But the record European data further underscores the distance...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus [Video]Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus

Airbus has overtaken Boeing, still beset by the grounding of its MAX jets, to claim the title of world's biggest planemaker, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Airbus Shares Soar After Boeing Halts Production [Video]Airbus Shares Soar After Boeing Halts Production

Airbus shares spike after Boeing announced it will suspend production of its 737 Max jet.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Airbus beats goal with 863 deliveries in 2019, up 8%

Europe's Airbus handed over a record number of aircraft in December to exceed its 2019 delivery target while seizing the industry's crown as no.1 planemaker from...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.