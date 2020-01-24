Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
After top roles at Gucci, Tod’s and Valentino, the designer makes an unexpected move.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

penuy

Penelope C. Uy RT @LizziePaton: After creative director stints at several top fashion houses and time away from the industry, Alessandra Facchinetti is ba… 55 minutes ago

skipper_ivan

ivan evangelista Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act https://t.co/y8LZXpnaQp what can you say Ming? @ialquizola 5 hours ago

allmixblog2

Allmixblog Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act https://t.co/lefryeJuiV By Elizabeth Paton from NYT Fashion & Style… https://t.co/AITVQ7Ft0A 21 hours ago

LizziePaton

Elizabeth Paton After creative director stints at several top fashion houses and time away from the industry, Alessandra Facchinett… https://t.co/oCn4jOeyqI 22 hours ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act by BY ELIZABETH PATON https://t.co/protCjh733 https://t.co/wRbd3Xmw0w 1 day ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act" by Elizabeth Paton via NYT https://t.co/d9lyc80gaq 1 day ago

psi_the

The Espaco Psi "Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act" by Elizabeth Paton via NYT https://t.co/LzE0dhrjOC 1 day ago

Arif61590112

Arif Alessandra Facchinetti’s Next Act After top roles at Gucci, Tod’s and Valentino, the designer makes an unexpected m… https://t.co/AmKvs6aLCp 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.