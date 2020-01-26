Global  

Sofia Kenin Emerges as a Fierce Counterpuncher Against Coco Gauff

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Reaching her first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal had the No. 14 seed in tears.
Kenin brings Gauff's Melbourne run to an end

American Sofia Kenin ended teen sensation Coco Gauff's run at the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 victory to reach her first career Grand Slam...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comBBC NewsESPNThe Age

Gauff falls to Kenin, who joins Kvitova in quarters

Coco Gauff's impressive run in Melbourne came to an end with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 0-6 loss to 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin on Sunday. Kenin joins Petra Kvitova in the...
ESPN

