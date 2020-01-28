Global  

Prince Andrew described as uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein case

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The much-maligned member of the British royal family has been criticized by a New York attorney. The lawyer said Andrew has yet to respond to a request for an interview.
News video: Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe 01:00

 A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case [Video]U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case

Britain's Prince Andrew is allegedly refusing to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dealings with the...
