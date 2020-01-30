Global  

Japan screens 3,700 on quarantined cruise ship after coronavirus case

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise liner held in quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama, after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.
Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare [Video]Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare

Some 6,000 passengers and employees have been quarantined on a Carnival-owned cruise ship at a port in Italy. after one passenger allegedly exhibited symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus. A 54-year-old..

6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare [Video]6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh..

Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears

Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears

Thousands of people were held on a cruise ship in Italy after one of its passengers started showing possible symptoms of the coronavirus.  Costa...
Briton aboard quarantined coronavirus cruise ship: 'It's a ghost town'

A Briton quarantined onboard a cruise ship in Japan amid coronavirus fears, said the ship resembles a "ghost town", with most of the 3,000-strong passengers...
