Shameful Right What the Mike Bloomberg pile-on says about Bernie Sanders’ frontrunner status in Nevada – and beyond… https://t.co/v1Isa47XDk 2 hours ago

Bruce Gottesman @JoyAnnReid I'm expecting Dog Pile on Mike night. Warren and Klobuchar both need to make serious noise, and having… https://t.co/6TWCcegy7I 2 days ago

elliot porter @TooMuchKarate @TedStevens80 @MWadzeckKraus @birbigs What if we all as a group of supporters of better candidates a… https://t.co/S6CcDRHiiW 3 days ago

AngelFromMars RT @mbalter: Desperation can make one do stupid things—like supporting Mike #Bloomberg for president. With luck, the pile on of truth about… 5 days ago

Michael Balter teaches journalism and does it too Desperation can make one do stupid things—like supporting Mike #Bloomberg for president. With luck, the pile on of… https://t.co/0epmG0SAy6 6 days ago

"Two Cats" Wagner We gonna have to do to Mike Bloomberg what we did to Schultz. Fuck off, plutocrat. Fuck off back to your pile of mo… https://t.co/HhBTPvwn5P 1 week ago

Mike Miller @realDonaldTrump What is that pile of***beside the great Mike Bloomberg? 1 week ago