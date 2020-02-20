Global  

What the Mike Bloomberg pile-on says about Bernie Sanders' frontrunner status in Nevada – and beyond

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
As the newcomer to the stage endured blow after blow, the frontrunner in the Democratic primary skated by without the same level of attention.
News video: Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate

Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate 02:14

 From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat...

