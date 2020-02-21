Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets

19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed' 00:32 The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus. Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the center of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Lee Man-hee sent the message to his followers on an...