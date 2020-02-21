Global  

Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020
The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said, as cases climbed outside the epicenter in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea and a worsening outbreak in Italy where officials announced the country's first death.
News video: South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed'

South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed' 00:32

 The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus. Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the center of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Lee Man-hee sent the message to his followers on an...

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases [Video]South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200 [Video]Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


China prisons, Korean church spread coronavirus woes as fears weigh on global markets, U.S. business

The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said on Friday, as cases jumped beyond the epicentre in Hubei province, including...
Reuters

Coronavirus spreads in China prisons as fears weigh on global markets, U.S. business

The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said on Friday, contributing to a jump in reported cases beyond the epicentre in...
Reuters

