Hong Kong bookseller sentenced to 10 years in prison in China

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A court in eastern China has sentenced a Swedish seller of books that took a skeptical look at the ruling Communist Party to 10 years in prison for "illegally providing intelligence overseas," in a further sign of Beijing's hard line toward its critics.
News video: Chinese court gives Gui Minhai, Hong Kong bookseller, 10 years in jail

Chinese court gives Gui Minhai, Hong Kong bookseller, 10 years in jail 01:48

 A Chinese court has sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong bookseller, to 10 years in prison for illegally providing intelligence overseas. Joe Davies reports.

Escaped prisoner surrenders to police station due to strict inspection during coronavirus outbreak [Video]Escaped prisoner surrenders to police station due to strict inspection during coronavirus outbreak

An escaped prisoner surrendered himself to a police station because of the strick inspection during coronavirus outbreak. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Xiamen in southern China's Fujian..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker [Video]Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Geely Automobile and its sister company Volvo Cars are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm, giving Volvo access to public markets after it dropped a move to list its stock..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


China sentences Gui Minhai, Hong Kong bookseller, to 10 years in jail

A Chinese court sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence overseas on Monday, the Ningbo...
Reuters

Hong Kong Bookseller Sentenced By China To 10 Years For Passing "Intelligence"

Gui Minhai was kidnapped by Chinese agents while on vacation in Thailand in 2015. His conviction in a secret trial was announced in a brief statement by the...
NPR

