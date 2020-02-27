Global  

Turkey raises death toll to 33 troops in Syrian airstrike

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has raised the death toll from a Syrian government airstrike on its forces in northwestern Syria the day before to 33 Turkish troops killed. The fatalities on Thursday marked the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016. The deaths were […]
