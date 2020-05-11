Global  

U.S. Justice Department weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Reuters Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against the white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Monday.
