George Floyd killing: National Guard deployed after Minneapolis clashes

Deutsche Welle Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Angry crowds set a police precinct on fire as protests continue over the police killing of a handcuffed black man. The Minnesota governor has called on the national guard and a local emergency has been declared.
 Shocking footage shows the aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening (May 28). Violence erupted in the city after Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday and in the days following, rallies took place in the city as well...

