Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China.
President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation. The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong’s special trade... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •CTV News