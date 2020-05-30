Global  

Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

Reuters India Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China.
