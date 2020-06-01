Global  

Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that he died from asphyxiation and that his death was a homicide.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Family’s Lawyer: Independent Autopsy Determines Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation

George Floyd Family’s Lawyer: Independent Autopsy Determines Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation 03:06

 The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy have determined that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure, Frank Vascellaro reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News - June 1, 2020

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' [Video]

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' According to CNN, an independent autopsy was performed on George Floyd's body after the Hennepin County Medical..

Independent Autopsy Finds Floyd Died By Strangulation [Video]

Independent Autopsy Finds Floyd Died By Strangulation

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd have shared their findings. A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes, resulting in death. His death..

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd latest: Official autopsy declares death 'homicide'

George Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" in police custody, according to an independent autopsy. The local medical examiner has said the...
George Floyd died from 'asphyxiation from sustained pressure,' independent autopsy says

The attorney for George Floyd's family, Benjamin Crump, will announced the findings of an independent autopsy Monday afternoon.
