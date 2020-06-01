Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide

sharafina #BLM RT @NTerryEllis: BREAKING: Independent autopsy finds that George Floyd's death "was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compre… 2 seconds ago Hoellis RT @ABC: BREAKING: An independent autopsy ordered by George Floyd's family finds he was killed by "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck… 2 seconds ago Lenny English🇺🇸🦅🗽⚖🪂☮⚔🛡🐬🌊 RT @theangiestanton: BREAKING: Independent autopsy finds that George Floyd's death "was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back co… 4 seconds ago Ethan 🔜 K.K. Slider RT @ABC7: #BREAKING: Independent autopsy finds #GeorgeFloyd died from "asphyxia due to neck and back compression,” labels death “homicide”… 4 seconds ago