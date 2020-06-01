Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that he died from asphyxiation and that his death was a homicide.
The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy have determined that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure, Frank Vascellaro reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News - June 1, 2020