Brazil reports record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Brazil reported a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country. The figure brought the total death toll from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 32,548, with 584,016 confirmed infections — the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the United States. Brazil's death toll, which has doubled in 17 days, is currently the fourth-highest worldwide, after the US, Britain, and Italy. Experts say under-testing in the country of 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher. President Jair...
