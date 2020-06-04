Global  

Brazil reports record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Thursday, 4 June 2020
Brazil reports record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in 24 hoursBrazil reported a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country. The figure brought the total death toll from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 32,548, with 584,016 confirmed infections — the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the United States. Brazil's death toll, which has doubled in 17 days, is currently the fourth-highest worldwide, after the US, Britain, and Italy. Experts say under-testing in the country of 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher. President Jair...
News video: Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record

Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record 02:15

 Two Latin American countries easing lockdown amid rising cases while new study shows hydroxychloroquine not effective.

