Drew Brees’ wife apologizes for husband’s comments on flag
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has apologized for comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. Now his wife has apologized as well, saying “we are the problem.” Brittany Brees shared those words in an Instagram post Saturday along with a […]
