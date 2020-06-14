Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis officers quit in wake of George Floyd protests

Seattle Times Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least seven Minneapolis polices have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated. Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America 02:47

 Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded that he 'could not breathe' and among his last words...

Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong police have been using knee hold for months prior to killing of George Floyd [Video]

Hong Kong police have been using knee hold for months prior to killing of George Floyd

Looped, slow motion footage shows a Hong Kong policeman placing his knee on the back of the neck of a pro-democracy protester - the same arrest technique which has been implicated in the killing of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
A Poem On The History Of Racism In The UK, By Author And Playwright Keith Jarrett [Video]

A Poem On The History Of Racism In The UK, By Author And Playwright Keith Jarrett

Writer, performer and educator Keith Jarrett has created an original poetic response to the UK’s own history of anti-Black racism. Jarrett, the UK poetry slam champion and Rio International Poetry..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:32Published
Thousands of BLM protesters march through Minneapolis [Video]

Thousands of BLM protesters march through Minneapolis

Black Lives Matter activists marched in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday (June 13th) to voice their anger at the killing of George Floyd and wider racism in America. At one point, they passed a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

At Least 7 Minneapolis Officers Quit in Wake of George Floyd Protests, Citing Lack of Support
TIME

Seven Minneapolis police officers quit after George Floyd protests, cite lack of support from city leaders

 At least seven police officers in Minneapolis have quit and others are in the process of resigning in the wake of the protests over George Floyd's death that...
FOXNews.com

Minneapolis to ban police from using chokeholds in wake of George Floyd's death

 After over a week of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, calls for change were finally heard when city...
CBS News


Tweets about this

sprig_no

Women Remember⚖️ 🥁 🍩 RT @CZEdwards: Thanks for making defunding easier! Dear Minneapolis: those positions don’t need to be filled. Divert that money to a tria… 25 seconds ago

KSmith604

undrgrndkng Minneapolis officers quit in wake of George Floyd protests took too long. please allow the door to hit you on the… https://t.co/C7WSGTq9iW 1 minute ago

Snake_Driver18

We Are The News Now Nothing Left to Defund! 7 Minneapolis Officers Quit in Wake of Protests https://t.co/lDkARboVmI Download The Epoc… https://t.co/TGA6CwC3AZ 2 minutes ago

CindyCoops

Cindy Cooper At Least 7 Minneapolis Officers Quit in Wake of George Floyd Protests, Citing Lack of Support https://t.co/LTarzQ4FC4 2 minutes ago

SheriHerman10

Are You Not Entertained? RT @MariaSMBO1: 7 Minneapolis Officers Quit in Wake of Protests https://t.co/vAGGQGJkor 2 minutes ago

MiloBurns837

Milo Burns RT @NanaJudie8484: 7 Minneapolis Officers Quit in Wake of Protests https://t.co/FzNRu51WH1 Download The Epoch Times app to see our exclus… 3 minutes ago

rlang210

rlang210 Minneapolis officers quit in wake of George Floyd protests: https://t.co/lBHOBSitZE via @AOL Don't blame them one… https://t.co/ejiNBGf3yM 3 minutes ago

patriciabellomo

Patricia Bellomo RT @jamesplake721: I SAID THEY HIT AN ICEBERG 7 Minneapolis Officers Quit in Wake of Protests https://t.co/C03XGn33M1 Download The Epoc… 4 minutes ago