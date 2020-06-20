Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally, raising virus fears

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally



Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 12 hours ago

Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally



Mere days before holding its first rally in months, Oklahoma arena officials are asking the Trump campaign ‘so, what’s your health and safety plan for this event?’ Veuer’s Justin Kircher has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago