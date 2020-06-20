Global  

Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally, raising virus fears

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of people from many states are converging on Tulsa for an indoor rally and other campaign events Saturday for President Donald Trump, raising concerns that the gatherings could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in many places. State and city health department officials were already bracing for a possible surge in […]
Video credit: KFOR - Published
News video: People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally

People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally 01:56

 President Trump is headed to Tulsa for a rally Saturday, and with thousands expected to attend, and with the National Guard being called in, local businesses aren’t taking any chances.

