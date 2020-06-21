10 shot with injuries of ‘various severity’ in Minneapolis
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday. All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m. An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided […]
