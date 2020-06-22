Global  

'Factually impossible': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
'Factually impossible': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegationThe pop star says he will be taking legal action, after a woman tweeted an allegation from March 2014 Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in March 2014, sharing a series of tweets he believes prove that “this story is factually impossible”, and saying that he will...
News video: Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action 01:18

 Singer Justin Bieber had been accused of sexual assault by a woman. 'Sorry' singer dismissed allegations. Woman had accused him of sexual assault on Twitter. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible...

Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation [Video]

Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation

Justin Bieber has hit back at an allegation of s*xual assault recently made against him on social media.

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations [Video]

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber has insisted sexual assault allegations against him are "factually impossible" and provided receipts to show he was staying elsewhere at the time of one of the claims.

Voters Split on Believing 1993 Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden [Video]

Voters Split on Believing 1993 Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden

Voters are split on sexual assault allegations facing Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the results.

Justin Bieber refutes sexual assault allegations: 'This story is factually impossible'

 Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014. The woman posted from an anonymous Twitter account Saturday.
