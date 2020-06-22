'Factually impossible': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation



Related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation



Justin Bieber has hit back at an allegation of s*xual assault recently made against him on social media. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 3 hours ago Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations



Justin Bieber has insisted sexual assault allegations against him are "factually impossible" and provided receipts to show he was staying elsewhere at the time of one of the claims. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 4 hours ago Voters Split on Believing 1993 Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden



Voters are split on sexual assault allegations facing Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the results. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:49 Published on May 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Justin Bieber refutes sexual assault allegations: 'This story is factually impossible' Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014. The woman posted from an anonymous Twitter account Saturday.

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago





Tweets about this