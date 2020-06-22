'Factually impossible': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation
Monday, 22 June 2020 () The pop star says he will be taking legal action, after a woman tweeted an allegation from March 2014 Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in March 2014, sharing a series of tweets he believes prove that “this story is factually impossible”, and saying that he will...
