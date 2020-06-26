Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police criticize Liverpool fans for gathering outside stadium after title win

WorldNews Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Police criticize Liverpool fans for gathering outside stadium after title win(CNN)Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's Anfield stadium after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday handed the Merseyside club its first league title since 1990. Supporters set off flares and fireworks, singing all the while, resulting in Merseyside Police closing off roads around the stadium at approximately 11 p.m. UK time, and advising motorists to "avoid the area." In the UK, coronavirus restrictions are slowly being eased, and groups of up to six people can meet outside in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: 'Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!' Liverpool fans sing and light flares after title win

'Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!' Liverpool fans sing and light flares after title win 00:17

 Liverpool fans painted the town red after their Premier League title win was confirmed last night (June 25), with fans piling into the street and congregating despite coronavirus. Footage shot outside Anfield stadium shows hundreds of people celebrating and setting off red smoke flares while...

Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate title victory with parade in red trucks [Video]

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate title victory with parade in red trucks

Liverpool fans in northern Thailand celebrated the team's Premier League title victory with a parade in three red-colored trucks. Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon organised the party today..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published
Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League win [Video]

Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League win

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday (June 25) courtesy of second-placed Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations

Liverpool clinch their first league title in 30 years after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Police condemn Liverpool fans for celebrating Premier League title win at Anfield

 Thouands attended celebrations at Anfield after Liverpool won the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years, resulting in a reminder from Police that...
Independent


Tweets about this