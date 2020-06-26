Police criticize Liverpool fans for gathering outside stadium after title win
Friday, 26 June 2020 () (CNN)Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's Anfield stadium after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday handed the Merseyside club its first league title since 1990. Supporters set off flares and fireworks, singing all the while, resulting in Merseyside Police closing off roads around the stadium at approximately 11 p.m. UK time, and advising motorists to "avoid the area." In the UK, coronavirus restrictions are slowly being eased, and groups of up to six people can meet outside in...
