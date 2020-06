Related news from verified sources Poland's president, liberal rival set for runoff — exit poll Incumbent President Andrzej Duda has won the first round of Poland's presidential election, garnering 41.8%, an exit poll showed. The vote had been postponed...

Deutsche Welle 6 hours ago



Andrzej Duda leads in Poland’s presidential election – exit poll An exit poll shows Polish President Andrzej Duda with the most votes in the country’s presidential election.

Belfast Telegraph 7 hours ago





Tweets about this