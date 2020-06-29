A new swine flu strain discovered in China has 'pandemic potential'

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian market; Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says 'Make in India = Buy from China; Indian and Chinese Corps...
Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..
A strain of swine flu with the potential to jump to humans and cause another pandemic has been identified by scientists. The virus, which researchers... WorldNews Also reported by •RIA Nov. •BBC News •New Zealand Herald