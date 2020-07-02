Global  

Herman Cain hospitalized with COVID-19

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Herman Cain, the former pizza chain executive who ran in the Republican presidential primary in 2012, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. Cain, 74, learned that he tested positive for the virus Monday, and by Wednesday required hospitalization for his symptoms but […]
