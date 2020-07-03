Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau government drops $912-million contract with WE Charity

National Post Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The Trudeau government has decided to yank management of a $912-million contract from WE Charity in a “mutually agreed up decision” after a week of controversy.

“While WE Charity launched the program and saw over 35,000 applications within the first week, including 64% of applicants identifying as visible minorities, 23% from rural Canada, and 10% individuals from LGBTQ2 communities, moving forward they will not be managing the program,” minister Bardish Chagger said in an email.

· Ethics commissioner monitoring stories of Liberals' WE Charity grants, while Tories call for procurement ombudsman review
· Sean Speer: Opposition to WE Charity shows Tories lack a basic theory of statecraft

“This is a mutually agreed upon decision. The Government of Canada and WE Charity will work together to ensure that the volunteers who have applied and been placed won’t be adversely affected. WE Charity has also decided to return any funds that had already been received.”

More to come
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

How Did a UK Company with Only 16 Employees Get a $135 Million Contract Amid COVID-19? [Video]

How Did a UK Company with Only 16 Employees Get a $135 Million Contract Amid COVID-19?

How did a company with 16 employees get its hands on a $135 million PPE contract during the coronavirus pandemic?

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Trudeau defends WE charity contract amid allegations of conflict

 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government’s decision to contract out the administration of its new Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG) program...
CTV News

WE Charity saw resignations, departures from senior ranks before getting $900M government contract

 A charity under scrutiny after receiving a contract to administer a $900 million government program has gone through an organizational upheaval over the past few...
CBC.ca

WE Charity co-founder said PMO 'called' to award $900M student-grant program day after it was announced

 OTTAWA – A co-founder of WE Charity claimed in a June 12 conference call that the Prime Minister’s Office contacted the organization directly in April to...
National Post


Tweets about this

SteveatTH

Steve Benediktson RT @levinepmc: I would like to call this a victory for Canadians, but, stopping corruption by your Prime Minster is just sad. Sad that it h… 4 minutes ago

levinepmc

Norman Levine I would like to call this a victory for Canadians, but, stopping corruption by your Prime Minster is just sad. Sad… https://t.co/X6Cwq9s6qa 6 minutes ago