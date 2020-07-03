Trudeau government drops $912-million contract with WE Charity Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The Trudeau government has decided to yank management of a $912-million contract from WE Charity in a “mutually agreed up decision” after a week of controversy.



“While WE Charity launched the program and saw over 35,000 applications within the first week, including 64% of applicants identifying as visible minorities, 23% from rural Canada, and 10% individuals from LGBTQ2 communities, moving forward they will not be managing the program,” minister Bardish Chagger said in an email.



“This is a mutually agreed upon decision. The Government of Canada and WE Charity will work together to ensure that the volunteers who have applied and been placed won’t be adversely affected. WE Charity has also decided to return any funds that had already been received.”



